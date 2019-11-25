China’s new robotic arms are proving a boon for its advances in space. Photo: Xinhua
China’s latest robots move so smoothly scientists dubbed them ‘zero gravity’
- Robotic arm that makes heavy lifting easier can enhance and speed up bespoke projects such as building satellites, researchers say
- Use of robots is speeding up construction of China’s BeiDou global positioning system, researchers say
Chinese researchers have created a “bubble bot” which can be directed by a laser to perform intricate microscopic tasks, including fitting together different shapes of artificial tissue, like a jigsaw puzzle. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China scientists’ bubble breakthrough creates micro ‘robot’ for tiny tasks
- The technology is still in its infancy but could one day make complex processes like cloning easier and more affordable
