Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Developments in immunotherapy are helping people to fight cancer. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

Chinese scientists programme stem cells to ‘fight and destroy’ cancer

  • Team from Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health say technique was successful in treatment of mice
  • Technique represents another step forward in field of immune therapy, researchers say
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Developments in immunotherapy are helping people to fight cancer. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police in Lanzhou are holding a man after a doctor was stabbed to death at Gansu Provincial People's Hospital. Photo: Handout
Society

Cancer patient arrested for fatal stabbing of doctor in China

  • Investigators in Gansu say they cannot find motive for attack
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 11:46am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police in Lanzhou are holding a man after a doctor was stabbed to death at Gansu Provincial People's Hospital. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.