Chinese astronomers have discovered a black hole so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve. Photo: AFP
Chinese astronomers discover ‘impossibly massive’ black hole LB-1
- Scientists from National Astronomical Observatory of China say find has 70 times the mass of the sun, even though physics says that is impossible
- Black hole found using world’s largest galaxy scanner, the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China
Topic | China science
Chinese astronomers have discovered a black hole so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve. Photo: AFP
The HL-2M is hotter than the real sun but definitely uglier. (Photo: Xinhua)
China’s completed ‘artificial sun’ to start operation in 2020
China’s HL-2M nuclear fusion device burns with the power of 13 suns
Topic | China science
The HL-2M is hotter than the real sun but definitely uglier. (Photo: Xinhua)