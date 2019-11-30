Scientists in China are looking for a particle that could open up a new frontier in physics. Photo: Shutterstock
The hunt for X17: a Chinese quest for the fifth force in physics
- Researchers in Beijing are wondering whether experiments in Hungary could help unlock some of the mysteries of the universe
- But others are sceptical, citing the failure of other scientists to replicate the results
