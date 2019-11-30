Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Scientists in China are looking for a particle that could open up a new frontier in physics. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

The hunt for X17: a Chinese quest for the fifth force in physics

  • Researchers in Beijing are wondering whether experiments in Hungary could help unlock some of the mysteries of the universe
  • But others are sceptical, citing the failure of other scientists to replicate the results
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 5:00am, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scientists in China are looking for a particle that could open up a new frontier in physics. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.