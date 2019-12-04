Channels

A compound derived from cotton seed could be effective in treating lung cancer, according to a Chinese study. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

Chinese study finds male birth control drug may hold promise for treating lung cancer

  • Compound derived from cotton seed proved effective in reducing sperm counts during trials in the 1970s, but was shelved because of its side effects
  • Researchers say it reduced cancerous cells at higher doses by attacking a protein that may play role in tumour growth and a clinical trial is under way
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Dec, 2019

Developments in immunotherapy are helping people to fight cancer. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

Chinese scientists programme stem cells to ‘fight and destroy’ cancer

  • Team from Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health says technique was successful in treatment of mice
  • Technique represents another step forward in field of immune therapy, researchers say
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 4:51am, 23 Nov, 2019

