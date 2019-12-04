Channels

A Chinese scientist shocked the world last year when he announced that he had edited the genes of twin Chinese girls to prevent them from inheriting HIV from their father. Photo: AP
Science

The big mystery at the centre of China’s gene-edited baby scandal

  • Most of scientist He Jiankui’s data has been available for some time, an insider says, but there’s still no word on where he is a year after he revealed his experiment
Topic |   Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 10:20pm, 4 Dec, 2019

A Chinese scientist shocked the world last year when he announced that he had edited the genes of twin Chinese girls to prevent them from inheriting HIV from their father. Photo: AP
Chinese scientist He Jiankui made claims of a medical breakthrough that could control the HIV epidemic. Photo: AFP
Science

Gene-edited babies: Chinese scientist He Jiankui ‘may have created unintended mutations’

  • Despite biophysicist’s claims, team failed to reproduce changes to make twin girls HIV immune, excerpts from manuscript show
  • Birth of gene-edited babies Lula and Nana sent shock waves through scientific world in 2018
Topic |   Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:13pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Chinese scientist He Jiankui made claims of a medical breakthrough that could control the HIV epidemic. Photo: AFP
