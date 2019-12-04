A Chinese scientist shocked the world last year when he announced that he had edited the genes of twin Chinese girls to prevent them from inheriting HIV from their father. Photo: AP
The big mystery at the centre of China’s gene-edited baby scandal
- Most of scientist He Jiankui’s data has been available for some time, an insider says, but there’s still no word on where he is a year after he revealed his experiment
Topic | Chinese scientist He Jiankui
A Chinese scientist shocked the world last year when he announced that he had edited the genes of twin Chinese girls to prevent them from inheriting HIV from their father. Photo: AP
Chinese scientist He Jiankui made claims of a medical breakthrough that could control the HIV epidemic. Photo: AFP
Gene-edited babies: Chinese scientist He Jiankui ‘may have created unintended mutations’
- Despite biophysicist’s claims, team failed to reproduce changes to make twin girls HIV immune, excerpts from manuscript show
- Birth of gene-edited babies Lula and Nana sent shock waves through scientific world in 2018
Topic | Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Chinese scientist He Jiankui made claims of a medical breakthrough that could control the HIV epidemic. Photo: AFP