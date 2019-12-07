China’s deep sea prospectors may find key to marine heatwaves

A scientist has linked Australia’s bush fires to a rise in water temperatures in the Indian Ocean caused by a volcanic eruption. Photo: AFP
A scientist has linked Australia’s bush fires to a rise in water temperatures in the Indian Ocean caused by a volcanic eruption. Photo: AFP
Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and EU try to forge common front to lead fight against climate change
- Cooperation between Brussels and Beijing will take on renewed importance at this month’s Madrid summit after the US exited an agreement to limit emissions
- Governments are increasingly aware of the need to ‘fight the same battle’, but must now find ways to translate this concurrence into action
Topic | Climate crisis
Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE