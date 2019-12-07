Channels

A scientist has linked Australia's bush fires to a rise in water temperatures in the Indian Ocean caused by a volcanic eruption.
China /  Science

China’s deep sea prospectors may find key to marine heatwaves

  • Hong Kong scientist postulates volcanic activity in the Indian Ocean has caused Australia’s bush fires
  • Chinese research vessels could help to answer this and other questions as they hunt for minerals
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 3:30pm, 7 Dec, 2019

A scientist has linked Australia’s bush fires to a rise in water temperatures in the Indian Ocean caused by a volcanic eruption. Photo: AFP
Last month's flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change.
China

China and EU try to forge common front to lead fight against climate change

  • Cooperation between Brussels and Beijing will take on renewed importance at this month’s Madrid summit after the US exited an agreement to limit emissions
  • Governments are increasingly aware of the need to ‘fight the same battle’, but must now find ways to translate this concurrence into action
Topic |   Climate crisis
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Albert Han  

Updated: 6:27pm, 5 Dec, 2019

Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE
