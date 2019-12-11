A Chinese team has been carrying out gene editing research on monkeys. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Gene editing scandal: CRISPR Cas9 method does not cause mutations in monkeys, study finds

  • But technique still not fit for use on humans, Chinese researcher says
  • Medical world hopes gene editing may one day provide a cure for diseases like cancer
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 5:45pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese team has been carrying out gene editing research on monkeys. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese scientist shocked the world last year when he announced that he had edited the genes of twin girls to prevent them from inheriting HIV from their father. Photo: AP
China /  Science

The big mystery at the centre of China’s gene-edited baby scandal: where is scientist He Jiankui?

  • Most of scientist He Jiankui’s data has been available for some time, an insider says.
  • But there’s still no word on where he is a year after he revealed his experiment
Topic |   Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 3:32am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese scientist shocked the world last year when he announced that he had edited the genes of twin girls to prevent them from inheriting HIV from their father. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.