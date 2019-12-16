An artist’s impression of the proposed electron-ion collider facility in Huizhou. Photo: Institute of Modern Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
China plans ‘paradise for physicists’ with particle colliders that will test the strongest forces in the universe
- Guangdong becomes focus as China races the US to build bigger particle accelerators
- Scientist says the competition between the two countries will ultimately be for the good of the human race
Topic | China science
An artist’s impression of the proposed electron-ion collider facility in Huizhou. Photo: Institute of Modern Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences