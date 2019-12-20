Scientists created a methanol fuelled battery for the long-endurance Feye FY-36 drone. Handout
Chinese scientists create ‘game-changer’ methanol battery that keeps drone in the air for 12 hours
- Developers of FY-36 say they overcame ‘tons of problems’ to create alcohol-fuelled battery that allows 15kg drone to fly for up to 12 hours
- With 15 test flights under their belt, Chinese team achieve methanol-powered flight before German company
Topic | China science
