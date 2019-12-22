The device combines ghost imaging technology with super-resolution microscopy. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Ghost in the machine: Chinese scientists create camera that may reveal what goes on in our cells
- By combining two technologies, researchers say they can capture high-resolution images on a microscopic level much faster than before
- That means processes like DNA coding and protein assembly could potentially be recorded in unprecedented detail
