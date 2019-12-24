The current system of detecting tax avoidance is inefficient and relies on labour-intensive inspections. Photo: Reuters
China prepares to unleash artificial intelligence to catch tax cheats
- Researchers involved in project say it will make it almost impossible to avoid detection, while the current fragmented system is easier to get around
- Concerns about economic impact may delay its introduction as many private firms rely on informal deals with local tax authorities to limit the amount they pay
Topic | China science
