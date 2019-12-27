Professor Pan Jianwei has suggested in the past that he and his university research team do not assist Chinese military efforts to develop quantum technology. Photo: Dickson Lee
China’s ‘father of quantum’ Pan Jianwei has ties to country’s defence industry, says US security firm

  • Strider, a company that does corporate intelligence work, says it found files connecting top physicist to large contractors, including state-owned shipbuilder
  • Pan downplays significance of documents, saying they do not mean he or his researchers were supporting development of military technology
The Washington Post

Updated: 3:52am, 27 Dec, 2019

