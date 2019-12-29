Review articles are putting Chinese researchers and academics on the scientific map. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

China’s scientists aren’t shy about promoting their work any more

  • Years of language barriers and a culture of modesty are left behind as country’s scientists are inspired by ‘wolf spirit’
  • While most review articles are produced by Western nations, one study of citations in 2018 suggests China is leading the way
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Review articles are putting Chinese researchers and academics on the scientific map. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen investigates major research projects in China, a new power house of scientific and technological innovation. He has worked for the Post since 2006. He is an alumnus of Shantou University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Semester at Sea programme which he attended with a full scholarship from the Seawise Foundation.