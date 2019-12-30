Chinese biologist He Jiankui has been jailed for his controversial experiments on human babies. Photo: Sam Tsang
China / Science

China’s gene-editing ‘Frankenstein’ jailed for three years in modified baby case

  • He Jiankui and two others convicted on charges related to manipulation of embryos to prevent HIV infection
  • Three babies were born as a result of the illegal experiments
Topic |   Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Updated: 3:01pm, 30 Dec, 2019

Kinling Lo is a China reporter covering diplomacy and society news for the Post. She joined the team in 2016 as a cadet reporter.