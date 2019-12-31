Zheng Jianjiang, seen in an interview with a TV presenter, made his fortune manufacturing air conditioners. Photo: Xinhua
Billionaire Chinese parliamentarian Zheng Jianjiang’s wife wins lawsuit against vacancy tax on US$21m Vancouver home
- A Canadian judge quashed the US$191,000 tax for leaving the home empty, saying it ‘did not meet the requirements of procedural fairness’
- The home has since been demolished to make way for a new 31,393 sq ft mansion
Topic | Vancouver
Zheng Jianjiang, seen in an interview with a TV presenter, made his fortune manufacturing air conditioners. Photo: Xinhua