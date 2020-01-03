The mobile quantum satellite ground station fits inside a family car. Photo: Shandong Television
Chinese scientists develop portable quantum satellite communication device
- Weighing in at just 80kg, the machine can connect to China’s quantum satellite and receive encryption keys in the form of entangled light particles
- Breakthrough was made by team at Jinan Academy of Quantum Technology
