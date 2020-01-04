A pedestrian outside the hospital where those affected by the unidentified virus are being treated. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese city at centre of mysterious pneumonia outbreak remains calm
- Few signs of extra precautions visible in Wuhan city on Saturday despite spike in number of infections the previous day
- Medical experts have warned authorities to be on high alert for new strain of virus and learn lessons from SARS outbreak
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
