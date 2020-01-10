Chinese researchers have developed a way for drones to share information securely. Photo: Nanjing University
China /  Science

China is developing drones that use quantum physics to send unhackable messages

  • Particles can carry information securely because intercepting them would alter the message and alert the receiver or sender
  • Researchers in Nanjing have condensed the quantum equipment and packed it into a drone
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:50am, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese researchers have developed a way for drones to share information securely. Photo: Nanjing University
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen investigates major research projects in China, a new power house of scientific and technological innovation. He has worked for the Post since 2006. He is an alumnus of Shantou University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Semester at Sea programme which he attended with a full scholarship from the Seawise Foundation.