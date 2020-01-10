Chinese researchers have developed a way for drones to share information securely. Photo: Nanjing University
China is developing drones that use quantum physics to send unhackable messages
- Particles can carry information securely because intercepting them would alter the message and alert the receiver or sender
- Researchers in Nanjing have condensed the quantum equipment and packed it into a drone
