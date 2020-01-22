An artist’s impression shows China’s space station with Tianhe module at its heart and home to a permanent crew in Earth orbit. Photo: Handout
China begins tests for launch of space station module on Long March-5B rocket
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation says Tianhe unit will become foundation of permanent manned presence above Earth
