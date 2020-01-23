The Chinese cobra has been identified as one of two snakes that could be the reservoir for the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFCD
China coronavirus may have come from a snake, researchers say

  • Nearest match for virus’s genetic coding pattern found in two species – the Many-banded krait and Chinese cobra – both of which are commonly found in southern China, scientists say
  • Meanwhile, Chinese professor in Germany says deadly outbreak likely to peak in March, based on information about spread of Sars
Updated: 3:41pm, 23 Jan, 2020

The Chinese cobra has been identified as one of two snakes that could be the reservoir for the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFCD
