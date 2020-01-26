A medical worker checks on treatment for a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
On the genetic and drug trail to contain the deadly coronavirus in China
- HIV medications and genome sequencing are two technologies being used in response to the outbreak as scientists search for a vaccine and treatment
- Researchers say the new pathogen is closer to a bat coronavirus than Sars
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
