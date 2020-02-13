Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (right), director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), sitting next to Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies programme, at the coronavirus briefing on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO head stands by his praise for China and Xi Jinping on response to outbreak
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, makes remarks even while confirming China has delayed approval of agency’s research team
- Two-day forum of scientists fails to identify sources of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which has now killed more than 1,100
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (right), director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), sitting next to Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies programme, at the coronavirus briefing on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: EPA-EFE