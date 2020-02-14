Researchers say the development could bring a “quantum internet” closer to reality. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Chinese scientists report breakthrough on quantum internet technology with entangled atoms

  • Paper in the journal ‘Nature’ says team was able to ‘entangle’ two clouds of atoms via a 50km optical fibre
  • It was the longest distance photons have travelled in such an experiment
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Researchers say the development could bring a “quantum internet” closer to reality. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen investigates major research projects in China, a new power house of scientific and technological innovation. He has worked for the Post since 2006. He is an alumnus of Shantou University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Semester at Sea programme which he attended with a full scholarship from the Seawise Foundation.

China science