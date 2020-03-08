A new study suggests the spread of the coronavirus could slow in warmer weather. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus ‘highly sensitive’ to high temperatures, but don’t bank on summer killing it off, studies say
- Pathogen appears to spread fastest at 8.72 degrees Celsius, so countries in colder climes should ‘adopt the strictest control measures’, according to researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangdong province
- But head of WHO’s health emergencies programme says it is ‘a false hope’ to think Covid-19 will just disappear like the flu
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A new study suggests the spread of the coronavirus could slow in warmer weather. Photo: AFP