Researchers said the case highlighted the importance of wearing masks on public transport. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus can travel twice as far as official ‘safe distance’ and stay in air for 30 minutes, Chinese study finds

  • Health authorities advise people to stay one to two metres apart from other people, but researchers found that a bus passenger infected fellow travellers who were sitting 4.5 metres away
  • The scientists behind the research said their investigation also highlighted the importance of wearing face masks because of the length of time it can linger
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:44pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak