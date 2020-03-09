Researchers said the case highlighted the importance of wearing masks on public transport. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus can travel twice as far as official ‘safe distance’ and stay in air for 30 minutes, Chinese study finds
- Health authorities advise people to stay one to two metres apart from other people, but researchers found that a bus passenger infected fellow travellers who were sitting 4.5 metres away
- The scientists behind the research said their investigation also highlighted the importance of wearing face masks because of the length of time it can linger
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
