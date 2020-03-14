Researchers in Guangdong looked at the cases of 10 children infected with the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
More signs that coronavirus takes less of a toll on children
- In two studies looking at a combined 16 cases, Chinese researchers say the disease tends to be mild in minors
- But the virus continued to appear in faecal samples long after nose and throat swabs no longer show evidence of an infection, according to one paper
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
