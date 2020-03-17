Pharmacist Michael Witte gives Neal Browning a shot in the first-stage study of a potential coronavirus vaccine on Monday in Seattle. Browning is the second patient to receive the shot in the study. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US starts clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine that will last into next year
- The trial is taking place at a medical facility in Seattle, whose metropolitan area has seen 20 per cent of the total US cases
- The entire clinical trial process could take up to 14 months, the National Institutes of Health says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
