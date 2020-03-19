Many alcoholic spirits are capable of destroying the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Why whisky could kill the coronavirus (but drinking it won’t work)

  • The virus that causes Covid-19 appears more vulnerable than Sars, which means a 40 per cent solution, typically found in alcoholic spirits, can be enough to destroy it
  • Researchers stress that downing shots is not recommended but strong liquor could be used as an emergency sanitiser
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:34pm, 19 Mar, 2020

