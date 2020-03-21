Chinese researchers say AI could help doctors with limited time and resources decide which patient gets treatment first. Photo: Shutterstock
Should AI help make life-or-death decisions in the coronavirus fight?

  • Chinese researchers say they have developed an artificial intelligence tool that can assist doctors to make choices about Covid-19 patients
  • It analyses blood samples to predict survival rates and could help medical staff choose who gets treatment first
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:21pm, 21 Mar, 2020

