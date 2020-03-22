Xiao Mi took to social media to share her experiences of taking part in the coronavirus vaccine trial in Wuhan. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Coronavirus vaccine trials: Chinese volunteers recount their experiences

  • 108 people aged 18-60 from Wuhan have been injected with a potential vaccine developed by a Chinese pharmaceutical firm and the military
  • One says that by taking part she can ‘rise above the simple interests of a normal person for once’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 8:16am, 22 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Xiao Mi took to social media to share her experiences of taking part in the coronavirus vaccine trial in Wuhan. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE