The design of the Chinese Large Solar Telescope, which took its first high-resolution images of the solar atmosphere in December. Photo: Handout
China’s new solar telescope is the biggest in operation … for now
- Scientist says it will be used to monitor solar activity and provide more accurate data to support research and space weather forecasting
- The world’s largest and most powerful – with a 4-metre aperture – is in Hawaii, and is expected to be ready for use in July
China science
