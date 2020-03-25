The design of the Chinese Large Solar Telescope, which took its first high-resolution images of the solar atmosphere in December. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

China’s new solar telescope is the biggest in operation … for now

  • Scientist says it will be used to monitor solar activity and provide more accurate data to support research and space weather forecasting
  • The world’s largest and most powerful – with a 4-metre aperture – is in Hawaii, and is expected to be ready for use in July
Topic |   China science
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00am, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The design of the Chinese Large Solar Telescope, which took its first high-resolution images of the solar atmosphere in December. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE