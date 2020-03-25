Wuhan might have had many cases of coronavirus who did not show symptoms or whose illness was mild enough to escape medical attention, a new study suggests. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Thousands of covert coronavirus cases go under the radar in Wuhan, Chinese-led researchers say
- Study suggests that 59 per cent of infections were asymptomatic or mild enough not to attract medical attention
- More investigation needed to determine scale and transmission of these cases, scientists say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
