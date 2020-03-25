Wuhan might have had many cases of coronavirus who did not show symptoms or whose illness was mild enough to escape medical attention, a new study suggests. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China /  Science

Thousands of covert coronavirus cases go under the radar in Wuhan, Chinese-led researchers say

  • Study suggests that 59 per cent of infections were asymptomatic or mild enough not to attract medical attention
  • More investigation needed to determine scale and transmission of these cases, scientists say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:10am, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wuhan might have had many cases of coronavirus who did not show symptoms or whose illness was mild enough to escape medical attention, a new study suggests. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE