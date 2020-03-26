Pangolins have been one of the main focuses of the search for the intermediate host of the virus. Photo: Imaginechina
Pangolins may not have passed coronavirus on to humans, say Chinese scientists
- Although the animals, also known as scaly anteaters, carry a very similar virus to the one that causes Covid-19, researchers say the genetic relationship is not close enough
- Virologist Zhang Zhigang says the search for the intermediate host should focus on animals that share habitats with bats and pangolins
Topic | Coronavirus China
Pangolins have been one of the main focuses of the search for the intermediate host of the virus. Photo: Imaginechina