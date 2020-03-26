Researchers say more studies need to be done on the potential impact of the coronavirus on male reproductive health.Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Wuhan doctors plan long-term look at coronavirus impact on male sex hormone

  • Blood samples from Covid-19 patients in small-scale study indicate what could be a testicle malfunction, researchers say
  • Results ‘not conclusive and require further investigation’
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:10pm, 26 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Researchers say more studies need to be done on the potential impact of the coronavirus on male reproductive health.Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE