Researchers say more studies need to be done on the potential impact of the coronavirus on male reproductive health.Photo: Xinhua
Wuhan doctors plan long-term look at coronavirus impact on male sex hormone
- Blood samples from Covid-19 patients in small-scale study indicate what could be a testicle malfunction, researchers say
- Results ‘not conclusive and require further investigation’
Topic | Coronavirus China
