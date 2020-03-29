An international team of scientists say the coronavirus may have jumped from animal to humans long before the first detection in China. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: pathogen could have been spreading in humans for decades, study says
- Virus may have jumped from animal to humans long before the first detection in Wuhan, according to research by an international team of scientists
- Findings significantly reduce the possibility of the virus having a laboratory origin, director of the US National Institute of Health says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
