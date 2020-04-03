The AI algorithm identified the main risk factors. Photo: Shutterstock
AI could help identify coronavirus patients at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill

  • Researchers from New York University say their model shows that factors such as age and gender are not the most important indicators of danger
  • Increased levels of a liver enzyme, muscle pain and haemoglobin counts were identified as the most important warning signs
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 3 Apr, 2020

