The AI algorithm identified the main risk factors. Photo: Shutterstock
AI could help identify coronavirus patients at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill
- Researchers from New York University say their model shows that factors such as age and gender are not the most important indicators of danger
- Increased levels of a liver enzyme, muscle pain and haemoglobin counts were identified as the most important warning signs
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
The AI algorithm identified the main risk factors. Photo: Shutterstock