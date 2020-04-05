“Too many drug trials can create the problem of wasting resources, or even affect the treatment of patients,” he said.

“Therefore, when we are researching, the organisation should be improved. We hope to find good drugs in a scientific, orderly and efficient manner.”

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

As of Saturday, China’s clinical trial registry contained 557 research projects that had the term “Covid-19” in their title. At least four trials registered within the past two days also came with a note saying: “This trial has not been approved by the ethics committee … please contact us and submit approval documents.”

remdesivir Since the coronavirus outbreak began at the end of last year, China has approved 10 drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, including, an antiviral medication made by US firm Gilead Sciences. Besides those, more than 60 others are currently being trialled for uses other than their intended application, according to financial news website Yicai.com.

Of the resources in short supply for clinical research, one of the most scarce is people.

World Health Organisation According to Bruce Aylward, a seniorofficial who heads the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease, that very problem was raised by Cao Bin, a respiratory specialist at Beijing’s China-Japan Friendship Hospital, whom he met on a visit to China in February.