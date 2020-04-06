The coronavirus can adhere to stainless steel services for up to seven days, according to a new study, but it can also be obliterated with a splash of disinfectant. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus can remain on face masks for up to a week, study finds
- Pathogen that causes Covid-19 is gone within three hours from surfaces like printing and tissue paper, but can last for days on banknotes, stainless steel and plastic, researchers from University of Hong Kong say
- But virus is no match for household disinfectants, bleach or frequent hand washing with soap and water
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
