Researchers in Shanghai found low levels of coronavirus antibodies in some people who had recently recovered from Covid-19. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: low antibody levels raise questions about reinfection risk
- Scientists in Shanghai say some recovered patients show no signs of the neutralising proteins
- Early-stage findings could have implications for vaccine development and herd immunity, they say
