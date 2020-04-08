With 60 ongoing clinical studies, China is leading the world in the search for an effective treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
China leads world in coronavirus research, followed by United States

  • Nearly 300 clinical studies are under way in 39 countries and regions in search for an effective treatment for Covid-19
  • New index documenting all current studies will be updated weekly
Holly Chik
Updated: 2:41pm, 8 Apr, 2020

