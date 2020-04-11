Experts warn the new coronavirus could pose a significant threat to Segasira, a silverback mountain gorilla in Rwanda, and other great apes which share about 98 per cent of human DNA. Photo: AP
Coronavirus risk to great apes threatens Africa’s Chinese tourist income
- Rwanda, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo face the loss of millions in tourism dollars as they race to protect endangered species
- It is so far unknown whether primates are susceptible to Covid-19 but past experience suggests it may be lethal
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Experts warn the new coronavirus could pose a significant threat to Segasira, a silverback mountain gorilla in Rwanda, and other great apes which share about 98 per cent of human DNA. Photo: AP