A Long March-3B carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province in November. A similar launch on Thursday ended in failure. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Long March-3B rocket fails during launch of Indonesian satellite
- Malfunction happened during third stage of launch after earlier stages were completed successfully, state media says
- Failed mission is second in less than a month after Long March-7A encountered problems after lift-off on March 16
Topic | Space
