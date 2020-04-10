A Long March-3B carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province in November. A similar launch on Thursday ended in failure. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Long March-3B rocket fails during launch of Indonesian satellite

  • Malfunction happened during third stage of launch after earlier stages were completed successfully, state media says
  • Failed mission is second in less than a month after Long March-7A encountered problems after lift-off on March 16
Matt Ho
Updated: 5:29pm, 10 Apr, 2020

