The world is under attack from three variants of the deadly coronavirus, according to new research. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Deadly coronavirus comes in three variants, researchers find

  • Types A, B and C are all derived from the pathogen first found in bats but have evolved in different ways, according to a report by British and German geneticists
  • Findings show the virus has become well adapted to human transmission and mutates as it spreads, Chinese epidemiologist says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Apr, 2020

The world is under attack from three variants of the deadly coronavirus, according to new research. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE