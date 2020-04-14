After scientists heated the novel coronavirus, some strains survived. Three-dimensional illustration of Covid-19 under the microscope. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China /  Science

Coronavirus can survive long exposure to high temperature, a threat to lab staff around world: paper

  • French scientists had to bring the temperature to almost boiling point to kill virus
  • Results have implications for the safety of lab technicians working with the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:16pm, 14 Apr, 2020

After scientists heated the novel coronavirus, some strains survived. Three-dimensional illustration of Covid-19 under the microscope. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE