China has approved two more experimental coronavirus vaccines for human trials. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: green light for human trials on two more Chinese vaccine hopefuls

  • Medical products watchdog gives approval to two pharma firms to combine the first two phases of clinical testing
  • One experimental preparation developed by state-owned company hit by 2018 vaccine scandal
Topic |   World Health Organisation
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Apr, 2020

China has approved two more experimental coronavirus vaccines for human trials. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE