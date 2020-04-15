A new study has found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Anti-malarial treatment hailed by Trump has no benefit for coronavirus patients, French researchers find
- Study is the most comprehensive done on hydroxychloroquine treatment for Covid-19 patients
- As well as measuring drug efficacy, researchers found abnormal heartbeat among side effects
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A new study has found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP