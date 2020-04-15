A new study has found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Anti-malarial treatment hailed by Trump has no benefit for coronavirus patients, French researchers find

  • Study is the most comprehensive done on hydroxychloroquine treatment for Covid-19 patients
  • As well as measuring drug efficacy, researchers found abnormal heartbeat among side effects
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 5:40pm, 15 Apr, 2020

