A team led by Professor Li Lanjuan has studied how the novel coronavirus mutates and possible implications for the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus mutations affect deadliness of strains, Chinese study finds

  • Chinese team finds first hard evidence that mutation can affect how severely virus harms its host
  • Most aggressive strains could generate 270 times as much viral load as the least potent type
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:41pm, 20 Apr, 2020

