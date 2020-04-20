A team led by Professor Li Lanjuan has studied how the novel coronavirus mutates and possible implications for the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus mutations affect deadliness of strains, Chinese study finds
- Chinese team finds first hard evidence that mutation can affect how severely virus harms its host
- Most aggressive strains could generate 270 times as much viral load as the least potent type
Topic | Coronavirus China
