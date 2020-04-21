Researchers in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is at the centre of a persistent conspiracy theory about the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Coronavirus: the Wuhan lab conspiracy theory that will not go away

  • Experts say it is ‘highly unlikely’ the virus was accidentally released from the virology institute but it continues to draw attention as possible origin
  • Laboratory’s proximity to seafood market associated with earliest cases has fuelled speculation about its involvement
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Sarah Zheng and Linda Lew

Updated: 9:45pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is at the centre of a persistent conspiracy theory about the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE