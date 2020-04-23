Chinese scientists found that the coronavirus could still be detected in stool samples 22 days after the onset of symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Research finds coronavirus in stool samples 22 days after onset of symptoms, but experts say risk of faecal transmission is low

  • Scientists looked at viral loads in regular test samples taken from patients at different stages of the Covid-19 progression
  • Despite findings, Hong Kong professor says people should not be unduly concerned about the risk of the pathogen being transmitted through faeces
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Apr, 2020

